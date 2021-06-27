Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor reveals naughty Ranbir Kapoor once called fire brigade in New York house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor reveals naughty Ranbir Kapoor once called fire brigade in NY

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor will grace the sets of the dancing reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 in the upcoming episodes. Neetu who will join in as the guest on the show shared an anecdote from son-actor Ranbir Kapoor's childhood. Neetu revealed that Ranbir who is now a Bollywood heartthrob was a mischievous child.

Neetu said that once out of curiosity, he raised a fire alarm when the family was staying in the US. “So, once we were in America and there was a fire alarm and he thought, ‘If I raise the alarm what would happen?’ So, he did that and the whole fire brigade came outside our house. So, he got scared. He went to his dadi and requested her not to tell anyone that he had done that,” Neetu Kapoor shared.

The veteran actress will be a part of the special episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 which was a tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. The contestants will be seen dancing to the tunes of his iconic songs.

In the same episode, a young contestant expressed her wish of talking to Ranbir, Neetu immediately fulfilled it and dialed the actor. Ranbir exchanged a few words with the contestants and wished her good luck. He even promised to meet her soon.

Anurag who is one of the judge's on the show and has worked with Ranbir in films like Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos and is friends with the actor, said “Yes, he still does mischief but I have to tell you one thing that I have worked with so many people… Ranbir has been raised so well that he is so grounded, sensitive, emotional that he just catches (emotions)…,” the director said, before adding that he had heard that Ranbir took his mother out for lunch with his first salary.

Also read: Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon's dance off on Dhak Dhak and Tip Tip Barsa

“Yeah, he did. Before that, I always used to take him but when he got his first salary he told me he wanted to take me out for Mother’s Day lunch. There we could fill our plates for just Rs 50 or 100. That was my best lunch ever that my son took me out for with his income,” Neetu Kapoor answered.