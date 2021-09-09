Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt set the stage on fire as they groove to 'Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be the special guest on the weekend episodes of 'Super Dancer – Chapter 4'. A promo video of him gracing the show is already out. Dropped by Sony Entertainment Television on social media platforms, the clip featured Sanjay Dutt entering the show with a Ganpati idol. The contestants will be seen performing on some of his most famous chartbuster hits taking him down the memory lane. Obliging cute requests from contestants and judges, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay took to the stage to dance to their popular number, 'Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast', from Jung. They were later joined by co-judges Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu and other contestants.

In the promo clip, contestant Sanchit and Vartika danced to the aforementioned track. Sanjay lauded their Kamaal (fantastic) performance and said "Sanchit tumhara attitude yaar... kya attitude laya hai, kamaal kiya hai." Geeta, on the other hand, called Sanchit ‘khara sona’. She said that the song was powerful and the two people (Shilpa and Sanjay) who were in it originally are also powerful. On this, Shilpa cheered, 'Come on, Sanju,' as she and Sanjay went on stage.

Take a look:

From climbing the stairs to teaching the judges – Shilpa, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, Sanjay is all set to rock the stage. Additionally, this weekend there will also be an announcement of Super 10 contestants who will go ahead as the competition progresses. Who from among the 13 contestants will be a part of Super 10?

Last month, Shilpa returned to Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a judge. Shilpa took a short break from the dance reality show after her name was marred in a porn films case related to the arrest of her husband and businessman Raj Kundra. Mumbai police arrested the businessman on July 19 for alleged creation of pornographic content.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.