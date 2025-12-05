Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised: Bombay HC allows Shirdi Saibaba Trust to provide Rs 11 lakh for treatment The Bombay High Court has permitted the Shirdi Saibaba Trust to provide financial support to the veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi.

New Delhi:

Actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for his portrayal of Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar's Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, is currently undergoing treatment for sepsis. According to reports, his family has already spent over Rs 15 lakh on medical expenses and has appealed to fans and the film fraternity for financial support.

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has allowed the Shirdi Saibaba Trust to provide financial aid of Rs 11 lakh to the veteran actor. For the unversed, the 86-year-old actor was hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai in early October 2025.

Bombay HC allows Shirdi Saibaba Trust to provide financial support

The caption of the post shared by popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani reads, "Bombay High Court directs Shirdi Sai Baba Trust to release ₹11 lakh for Sudhir Dalvi's treatment following an urgent appeal highlighting his financial needs (sic)."

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Trust filed a plea in the first week of November, after learning about Dalvi's critical condition while he battled sepsis at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra.

Sudhir Dalvi's acting career

On the work front, Sudhir Dalvi has featured in several hit television shows in his acting career so far. Besides Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Sudhir also appeared in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where he played the role of Govardhan Virani. His notable works include Gandhi, Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Shirdi Sai Baba, Om Shri Satya Sai Baba and others.

Also Read: Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised; Riddhima Kapoor offers financial support