Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised; Riddhima Kapoor offers financial support Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, offered help to veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who is in critical condition and has been hospitalised due to a sepsis infection. She also wished him a 'speedy recovery'; however, her comment quickly caught the attention of social media users.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for playing Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been hospitalised and is reportedly in critical condition. According to reports, the actor is suffering from life-threatening complications caused by sepsis. For the unversed, he also played the iconic role of Govardhan Virani in Star Plus' hit serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In a conversation with India Today, Sudhir's wife revealed that on October 8, Sudhir was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe discomfort and losing mobility in his limbs. She said, "That's when we discovered it was a sepsis infection, which has affected all his joints. Since the infection has now spread to his blood, recovery has been extremely slow. We never anticipated something like this, and it has been emotionally and financially challenging."

His family has already spent nearly Rs 10 lakh on his treatment, and expenses could rise to around Rs 15 lakh. They have also reached out to fans and the film fraternity for support during this difficult time.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's response

The news of Sudhir’s condition was shared on Instagram by the popular paparazzi account, Viral Bhayani. Responding to the post, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, commented, "Done (folded hands). Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Have a look at the post below:

Her comment quickly caught the attention of social media users. An Instagram user asked, "@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial why did you mention here if you have helped .. footage chahiye? (sic)." Riddhima replied, "everything in life is not about optics - Helping someone in need in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @VIRALBHAYANI)Screengrab of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's comment on an Instagram post.

Sudhir Dalvi's known work

The 86-year-old actor Sudhir Dalvi has featured in several famous films and television shows in his acting career so far. His notable performances include Gandhi, Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Shirdi Sai Baba, Om Shri Satya Sai Baba and others. He was also part of Star Plus' hit serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In this serial, he played the character of Govardhan Virani.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan shuts down claims of buying awards, aggressive PR: 'Just to set the record straight…'