Abhishek Bachchan shuts down claims of buying awards, aggressive PR: 'Just to set the record straight…' Abhishek Bachchan replied to a trade analyst claiming how 'aggressive PR pushes' helps an actor to stay relevant. The comment quickly gained attention online, sparking debate among fans.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his performance in I Want to Talk. This left the Internet divided, with a trade analyst claiming that Junior Bachchan used "aggressive PR pushes". The user also shared his stance on purchased awards.

That's when Abhishek Bachchan replied to the trade analyst, clarifying that his win was a result of "hard work, blood, sweat and tears". The comment quickly gained attention on X (formerly Twitter).

What did the trade analyst write about Abhishek Bachchan?

Mentioning Abhishek Bachchan, the trade analyst wrote: "As much as he's an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant... even if you don't have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year... A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. And now I see all these tweets saying 2025 is HIS year. HILARIOUS !! There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards.... but alas! They don't have PR smarts & money (sic)."

How did Abhishek Bachchan respond?

Responding to the trade analyst, Abhishek Bachchan wrote on X: "Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and “affability" (sic)."

The user then clarified his intentions, calling his thoughts as "subjective opinion". He wrote, "Have ALWAYS written laudatory things about your conduct and many a time about your films/acting too, sir. What I wrote about this film is a subjective opinion. No malice intended. As for awards, I won't hold brief for them Genuinely wish to see you more in mainstream movies in prominent roles. Best, always (sic)."

Where can you watch I Want to Talk?

The Hindi medical drama film, I Want to Talk, is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Ritesh Shah. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pearle Dey, Ahliya Bamroo and others in the lead roles. It follows the story of Arjun, a man who loves to talk, but whose life changes dramatically after a cancer diagnosis. The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.

