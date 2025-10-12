70th Filmfare Awards full winners list: Laapataa Ladies wins big, Abhishek Bachchan gets Best Actor award The 70th Filmfare Awards celebrated the best of Indian cinema, with Laapataa Ladies emerging as the biggest winner of the night. Abhishek Bachchan won Best Actor (Male) for I Want To Talk, while Alia Bhatt took home Best Actor (Female) for Jigra.

The 70th Filmfare Awards took place last night, October 11, with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as the hosts. It was a star-studded affair with the who's who of tinsel town in attendance. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies won big at the awards ceremony. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan shared the Best Actor award with Kartik Aaryan.

Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actress trophy for Jigra. Special awards were given to Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (posthumously), and music composer Achint Thakkar for their contribution to music and entertainment. Take a look at the complete list of winners here.

Full list of winners:

Best Actor in Leading Role Male: Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor in Leading Role Female: Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Male: Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Female: Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Female: Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' Award for Best Film: Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)

Best Debut Actor Female: Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor Male: Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Director: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best Action: Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story: Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Dialogue: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics: Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male: Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female: Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Best Film: Laapataa Ladies

Best Director: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' award for best film: I Want to Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Best sound design: Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background Score: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFX: Redefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best costume: Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production design: Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best cinematography: Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Special Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

RD Burman award for upcoming talent in music: Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)

The night was every bit grand as it saw high-energy performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, with the latter two making their Filmfare performance debuts.