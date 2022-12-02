Friday, December 02, 2022
     
  Splitsvilla X4: Urfi Javed tells Sunny Leone: 'You can't compete with my outfit'

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed is known for her unusual fashion statement. Her unique outfits often grab eyeballs.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2022 0:07 IST
'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed is known for her unusual fashion statement. Her unique outfits often grab eyeballs. From choosing ropes, wires, stones, broken glasses, or flower petals, she keeps experimenting with her dressing style.

In fact, the host of 'Splitsvilla X4' Sunny Leone also complimented her for her short black dress with two swans covering her bust.

Sunny, who is seen as a host on the show, says: "Uorfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab."

Urfi replies: "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone's imagination." Looking at the outfit and the two swans, Arjun Bijlani just started singing 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye'.

Moreover, in the coming episode, Urfi will be having a huge fight with her connection Kashish Thakur.

Both will decide to part ways and are seen crying on the show.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

