Priyanka Chopra drops unseen wedding photo with Nick Jonas; duo pens heartmelting notes on 4th anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and have been setting major relationship goals since then. As they mark their special day, the couple took to their social media accounts and penned heartfelt notes for each other. PeeCee shared an unseen picture from their wedding celebrations and it has stirred the internet.

On Thursday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and shared two beautiful wedding pictures with Priyanka. Along with that, he penned a heartfelt note that read, "And just like that it’s been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra."

As soon as he shared the pictures, fans jammed the comment section wishing the couple on their big day.

Soon after, Desi Girl turned to her social media account and posted an unseen photo from their wedding festivities. In the picture, Priyanka and Nick can be seen dancing their hearts out and having the time of their lives. While Nick looks dapper in a grey suit, PeeCee looks gorgeous in a red gown. The actress is also seen wearing red and white bangles, with mehendi on her hands. Along with the post, she shared a loving note for her husband. She wrote, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe."

The post was showered with love in no time and received around 1 million views within an hour.

Earlier this year, in January, the couple opened another chapter of their lives together as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While the pair has not revealed their daughter's face yet and has kept her away from the limelight, they have been sharing slight glimpses of her. The couple is relishing every minute of parenthood.

