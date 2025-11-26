Smriti Mandhana skips KBC 17 shoot with Amitabh Bachchan amid postponed wedding with Palaash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana was missing from the scheduled shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 with Amitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, her wedding with Palaash Muchhal has also been postponed.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17's upcoming episode is already generating massive buzz, even before it comes on air. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed a star-studded line-up from the India Women’s Cricket team after their big win at the Women's Cricket World Cup, making it one of the most anticipated episodes of the season. However, Smriti Mandhana, Vice Captain of the team, gave the shoot a miss owing to personal reasons.

For the unversed, Smriti Mandhana's wedding to filmmaker Palaash Muchhal was postponed after her father was hospitalised.

Smriti Mandhana skips KBC 17 shoot

Smriti Mandhana was to join her team for the Wednesday evening shoot of KBC 17; however, she was missing from the sets. For now, the episode will feature a strong squad, comprising Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Kaur Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, along with India Women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar. Several videos of the team arriving on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's show are being circulated online. Take a look:

Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal's wedding postponed

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding was slated to take place in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23. Their wedding was put on hold after Smriti's father fell ill and had to be hospitalised. Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed the news to the media, stating, "Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation."

"Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation, and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in the hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married," he further added. Her father has been discharged from the hospital. However, no new wedding date has been confirmed.

Palaash and Smriti's pre-wedding festivities were going on in full swing. Photos and videos from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were widely circulated online. Surprisingly, Smriti has removed photos from her pre-wedding festivities; however, her previous photos with Palaash remain on Instagram.

