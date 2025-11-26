'You all should not judge': Palaash Muchhal’s cousin breaks silence on rumours surrounding postponed wedding 'You all should not judge': Palaash Muchhal’s cousin breaks silence on rumours surrounding postponed wedding.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding has been postponed. While Mandhana's team shared that the postponement took place due to her father's hospitalisation, several Reddit threads claimed otherwise. Amid this, Palaash's cousin Neeti Tak, who goes by the username 'Pahini21' on Instagram, penned a note defending her brother. For the unversed, Palaash, too, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

"Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth,” Palaash’s cousin wrote on her Instagram Story. She added, “Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumours… pray for him."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETI TAK)Palaash Muchchal

This is a developing story.