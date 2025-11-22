Smriti Mandhana’s Haldi ceremony goes viral as she prepares to wed Palash Muchhal Indian women's cricket team's star batter Smriti Mandhana is all set to tie the knot with music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. Their wedding festivities began with the Haldi ceremony, photos and videos of which are going viral on social media.

New Delhi:

Indian women's cricket team's vice captain Smriti Mandhana is set to tie the knot with renowned music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal on November 23. Their wedding rituals began with the Haldi ceremony on November 21, photos of which are going viral on social media.

In these photos and videos, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal can be seen enjoying themselves. Her fellow players also attended Haldi ceremony, where Smriti can be seen dancing to the beats of drums along with everyone.

Smriti and Palash celebrate with their close friends

Close friends and family attended Smriti and Palash's Haldi ceremony, and the Indian women's cricket team players also made a splash. Both Palash and Smriti chose bright yellow outfits for the ceremony. Palash was seen in a yellow kurta pajama, while Smriti wore a sharara suit with golden bootis. The two had a lot of fun with their family and friends, as is clearly visible in the videos.

Fellow players turn up with Team Dulhan

The most talked-about team at Smriti and Palash's Haldi ceremony was Smriti's fellow players, who created a buzz by forming Team Dulhan and were seen dancing vigorously on the dance floor. Shefali Verma, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodriguez attended Smriti's Haldi ceremony as team brides, and their presence made the event even more exciting and exciting. The teammates had a lot of fun with Smriti, playing Haldi like Holi.

Palash proposed to Smriti in a filmy style

Earlier, Smriti and Palash shared a video on social media, in which Palash was seen proposing to Smriti in a filmy style. Palash proposed to his lady love on the cricket ground. Smriti was seen wearing a red dress. Palash blindfolded her and led her to the cricket ground, then got down on his knees and put the ring on her finger. Smriti was overjoyed with the proposal and then put the ring on Palash's finger.

Also Read: Palash Muchhal proposes to Smriti Mandhana at DY Patil Stadium, where India lifted the WC trophy | Watch