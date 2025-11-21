Palash Muchhal proposes to Smriti Mandhana at DY Patil Stadium, where India lifted the WC trophy | Watch Palash Muchhal shared a video where he can be seen proposing to Smriti Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium of Navi Mumbai with a 'She said yes,' caption.

New Delhi:

Palash Muchhal took to his Instagram profile to share a heartwarming video where he can be seen proposing to Indian Women's cricket team's Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium of Navi Mumbai, the same historic stadium, where Team India lifted the Women's World Cup 2025 trophy.

It is significant to note that Palash had proposed to Smriti 6 days back but shared the video with 'She said yes,' caption today, on November 21 as the couple will finally tied the knot on Sunday (November 23, 2025).

Smriti Mandhana performed brilliantly in the Women's World Cup 2025. After the victory, Palash Muchhal shared a photo on her Instagram, in which the tattoo with the name 'SM18' on her hand is clearly visible. Let us tell you that the SM in this tattoo stands for Smriti Mandhana and the number 18 represents her birthday, which is also her jersey number.

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal is one of the young musicians in the Bollywood industry. He is also a music director. He is also the brother of renowned singer and social activist Palak Muchhal. Palash began his career as a composer in 2014 with Shilpa Shetty's film Dishkiyaoon. He subsequently composed music for films like Bhootnath Returns.

Palash is known for these songs

Palash Muchhal has composed many hit songs in his career so far. This list includes songs like Party To Banti Hai, Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui and Ladki Tu Kamal Ki. Also, let us tell you that Palash has also acted in Deepika Padukone's film Khelen Hum Jee Jaan Sey.

Palash Muchhal net worth

According to several media reports, Palash's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 24 crore and Rs 41 crore. Although this figure is not official, he has achieved this position through films, his songs, and music collaborations. In an interview, Palash stated that he likes to live a simple life.

Palash and Smriti's wedding date

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's love story began in 2019. Now, nearly six years later, the couple with tie the knot on Sunday. According to reports, their wedding celebrations were originally scheduled to begin on November 20, but now the wedding will take place on November 23. However, an official response to these reports from both of them or their families is awaited.

