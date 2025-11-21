Divya Khossla drops call recording with Mukesh Bhatt amid Savi–Jigra row Divya Khossla has shared a viral post expressing her distress over negative reports against her past release Savi. The actor and director posted her phone call recording with Alia Bhatt's uncle Mukesh Bhatt.

Bollywood filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt, who produced Divya Khossla's Savi, said in a recent interview that Divya engineered the Savi vs Jigra controversy as a publicity stunt.

The story took a new turn when the actress shared a recording of the phone call confronting the filmmaker. Divya Khossla released the audio on her Instagram, in which she directly asks Mukesh Bhatt whether he spoke against her or accuses him of creating controversy for publicity.

What is in the recording?

In the recording, Mukesh Bhatt denies these allegations, saying, 'No one asked me, nor did I tell anyone. This has been created by those who are interested in this.' Divya Khossla mentioned that she was upset by the negative reports on her birthday. Mukesh assured her that he hadn't said anything against her.

Mukesh Bhatt says, 'Listen, this is all planned. This happened on your birthday, which means someone wanted to hurt you and did it intentionally. First of all, I didn't know it was your birthday, and I wouldn't have done such things. You know me by now.' He also hinted that this backlash was due to the other camp and he urged Divya to rise above it, saying the coming year will be good.

Divya says people are trying to sabotage her career

Sharing this recording, Divya Khosla Kumar wrote in the caption, 'I am deeply shocked by this revelation. What I have recently discovered is disturbing and heartbreaking. With a heavy heart, I feel it is important to open this truth to the public, especially for all those artists and fans who have suffered under hierarchy, lobbying, and gatekeeping in our film industry.'

The actress further wrote, 'Unfortunately, I am left with no choice but to put out the telephonic conversation between Mr. Mukesh Bhatt and me so people can hear for themselves how certain groups attempt to sabotage careers and push genuine talent out. This behaviour is unacceptable and cannot be normalised. It is time we speak up. It is time we call out the industry mafia. I will raise my voice and I will fight this out.'

