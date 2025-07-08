Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 promo out: Smriti Irani's comeback show's release date announced The first promo of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' has been released. The makers have also unveiled the telecast date and time of Smriti Irani's serial.

New Delhi:

The second season of Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is going to hit the small screen very soon. The makers have shared the first promo of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'. Along with this, the telecast date and time of Smriti Irani's comeback serial has also been unveiled.

Star Plus has shared the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' promo on social media. In the promo, a family is seen having food and debating whether Tulsi Virani will return to the screen again. After this, Smriti Irani is seen worshipping the Tulsi plant. The actress says with folded hands in the character of 25-year-old Tulsi, 'I will definitely come because we have a relationship of 25 years. The time has come to meet you again.'

When and at what time will you be able to watch the serial?

'Can you still not believe it? After 25 years, Tulsi Virani is returning, with a new story! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is once again ready to be a part of every household. Are you ready too? Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starting July 29, at 10:30 pm, only on Star Plus and anytime on JioHotstar,' read Bajali Telefilms caption as they also shared the promo of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'.

What did Smriti Irani say about 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'?

While talking to ABP News, Smriti Irani talked about her return to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' after 25 years. 'Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just returning to a character, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my life. It gave me more than commercial success. It gave me the opportunity to connect with millions of homes, and find a place in the emotional fabric of a generation,' the actress turned politician said.

