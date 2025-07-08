Birthday Special: When the actress called out Kapoor Khandaan for having a fake 'rubaab' Did you know Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor once called out Kapoor Khandaan for having a fake 'rubab' when she appeared on the Kapil Sharma show?

Renowned Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, wife of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, has featured in several critically acclaimed movies in her acting career so far. Widely known for her performance in films like 'Chakravyuha', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Do Dooni Chaar', and others. She is also the mother of Ranbir Kapoor, who is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood right now.

But Neetu is one of the few actresses who is known to speak their mind, one of which examples is when she appeared on the Kapil Sharma show and called out 'Kapoors' for having a 'fake arrogance and rubab'. The actress is celebrating her 67th birthday today, July 8, 2025.

For the unversed, during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neetu Kapoor delivered a candid and hilarious line about her own family. She said, "Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance… upar se rubab, andar se lallu hai," which translates to "The Kapoors have a fake arrogance… they show pride on the outside, but are fools on the inside."

It is significant to note that she appeared on Kapil's show with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On her comment, the audience and her daughter Riddhima were stunned, while host Kapil Sharma and judge Archana Puran Singh burst into laughter.

Watch the video clip here:

Interestingly, well-known comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma showed the same video clip to Karisma in one of the episodes where she appeared in Kapil Sharma's show with her father, Randhir Kapoor and here's how she reacted.

Karisma said, "Honestly, I think Kapoors means strong from outside, very sensitive from inside, very sensitive, and one thing I would like to say, in my whole family, like we are so honest and so sensitive, like have you ever heard such thing that there is some fight in our family or something like that, never, everyone is bonded, touchwood." She further added, "Everyone is busy in their life, in their work, in their travel, in their family, but if ever a situation comes, everyone is together."

