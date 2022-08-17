Shraddha Arya oozes glam in hot monokini as she celebrates birthday with husband Rahul | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA ARYA Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya who is known for playing the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya turned a year older on Wednesday. The actress had a fun-filled birthday celebration with her close friends and later she went to Goa with her husband Rahul Nagal. The actress took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into her Goa diaries. In a small video clip, Shraddha could be seen enjoying herself in the pool with Rahul by her side, sipping champagne and having the time of her life.

The actress looked every inch gorgeous in a black and white stripe monokini. Sharing the Instagram reel, she captioned the post, "Birthday By The Beach."

Take a look:

Earlier, the actress had a romantic celebration with her husband in a hotel. She was also joined in by her friends. She indulged in cake cutting and shared hugs and kisses with Rahul. The actress's room was decorated with roses and balloons. She looked stunning in a white gown.

Several celebrities and Shraddha's fans wished the actress on her birthday. Munisha Khatwani, Mouni Roy, Kanika Mann, Anita H Reddy, Abhishek Kapur,Anisha Hinduja, Kunal Verma, Sara Khan took to social media to wish the actress.

Shraddha Arya had one of the most romantic weddings in Delhi with naval officer Rahul Nagal last year on November 16. Her industry friends including Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Shashank Vyas and among others attended the wedding. Soon after the wedding, the couple had hosted a wedding reception for her close family and friends.

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'. She will next be seen in a movie by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

