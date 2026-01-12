Shiv Thakare, former Bigg Boss contestant, gets married; hides wife's face in wedding pics Shiv Thakare, former Bigg Boss contestant and winner of Bigg Boss Marathi, has tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actor shared photos from the celebration on social media, but chose to keep his wife’s face hidden, sparking curiosity among fans.

Shiv Thakare, former Bigg Boss contestant and Marathi actor, is now married. In a pleasant surprise, he posted a photo from his intimate Maharashtrian wedding; however, he maintained his wife's privacy by not revealing her face in the wedding photo.

Shiv's industry colleagues congratulated the newlyweds in the comment box.

Shiv Thakare gets married

"Finally", wrote Shiv Thakare while sharing his first photo, announcing to the world that he is now married. He and his wife wore traditional Maharashtrian ensembles for their big day. Details of his wife have been kept under wraps. Take a look:

Bharti Singh, Mahhi Vij congratulate the couple

Bharti Singh posted, "Ye kab hua bhai congratulations", while expressing their best wishes. Mahhi penned, "Congratsssss", and Vikas Jain wrote, "Congratulations". Several fans and other celebs also extended their best wishes to the couple.

When Shiv Thakare spoke about finding love

Shiv Thakare, last year, spoke about his relationship history and what he feels about finding love again. He had spoken about his past relationship with Veena Jagtap, whom he met during Bigg Boss Marathi 2. However, they parted ways in 2022. He had also spoken about his desire to find a partner who understands and respects his profession. "I want someone who will understand the demands of my work and value my efforts. As actors, we work with many people, so mutual trust is very important," he told Mumbai Mirror, further adding, "Yes, I'm scared of love. But I know I'll overcome that fear and eventually find the right person."

Shiv often comes back to his parents when he talks about love. He said that watching his parents still choose each other, even after all these years, has shaped how he looks at relationships. Their bond feels steady, unrushed and real, and that gives him hope. "My parents are still in love with each other,” he said, almost softly. “That’s the kind of forever I want in my life too.” And going by his latest life update, he found love and how!

