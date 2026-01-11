Nupur Sanon marries Stebin Ben in a Christian ceremony; Disha Patani and Mouni Roy share pics Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon got married to Stebin Ben in an intimate Christian ceremony on Saturday. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members including Disha Patani and Mouni Roy.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon got married to Stebin Ben in an intimate Christian ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Several celebrities, including Disha Patani and Mouni Roy attended the wedding ceremony and even took to social media handles to share glimpses from the celebration.

Earlier, several pictures and videos from the sangeet and haldi festivities surfaced online. In one of the videos, Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight with a dance alongside her mother.

Nupur Sanon marries longtime boyfriend Stebin Ben in Christian ceremony

Actress Nupur Sanon married her longtime boyfriend, Stebin Ben, in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur. Several videos from the wedding celebrations have surfaced online; however, the couple are yet to share the official pictures from the event.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy share pics from Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding

Sharing glimpses from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani posted several pictures online. In one picture, Mouni wrote, "We be standing pretty, well always," while in another, she captioned it, "Hey bestie." For the wedding celebrations, Disha Patani was seen in a blue bodycon dress, whereas Mouni Roy opted for a sky-blue ensemble. Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MOUNI ROY)Screengrab taken from Mouni Roy's Instagram story.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DISHA PATANI)Screengrab taken from Disha Patani's Instagram story.

Celebrity make-up artist Aasif Ahmed was also present at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding. He shared inside pictures from the ceremony on his social media handle.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AASIF AHMED)Screengrab taken from Aasif Ahmed's Instagram story

Nupur Sanon gets engaged to Stebin Ben in Mumbai

Last week, Nupur Sanon made her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Stebin Ben, public by sharing pictures from her proposal. She took to her Instagram handle to post photos in which Stebin Ben can be seen proposing to Nupur on one knee. In the caption, she wrote, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say (sic)."

For the unversed, Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have allegedly been in a relationship since 2023. The duo has been spotted together at several events, including Diwali parties and Christmas celebrations.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben's sangeet videos go viral as Kriti Sanon and her mother shake a leg | Watch