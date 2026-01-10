Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben's sangeet videos go viral as Kriti Sanon and her mother shake a leg | Watch Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur, is all set to tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben. Photos and videos from their sangeet and haldi ceremonies are going viral on social media.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, is getting married tomorrow in Udaipur with singer Stebin Ben. The sangeet and haldi ceremonies are currently underway. Photos and videos from these functions are going viral on social media.

In the viral videos, actress Kriti and her mother can be seen dacing with the excitmenet. On the other hand, the Bollywood's actress' industry friend can also be spotted in the viral videos.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma perform to a Bhojpuri song

Kriti Sanon seems to be overjoyed about her sister's wedding. In a viral video from Nupur's sangeet ceremony, she is seen dancing to the Bhojpuri song 'Kamariya...'. Bollywood actor Varun Sharma also joins her in this dance performance. For the unversed, Varun is a close friend of Kriti Sanon. They have worked together in Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale.

Kriti also dances with her mother

In another viral videos, Kriti Sanon is also seen dancing with her mother. She showered her sister Nupur with love and affection. She also got emotional on several occasions. Seems like Kriti, along with her sister and friends, gave a several r dance performance, lighting up the sangeet ceremony.

Nupur and Stebin Ben also danced to a Bollywood song

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur and singer Stebin Ben will tie the knot on January 11, 2026. The couple also danced together at the sangeet ceremony to the song 'Hum Tere Deewane Hain...'. Their dance performance received a lot of applause from everyone.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's relationship

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are allegedly in a relationship since 2023. He has been spotted with the actress in several Diwali parties, Christmas celebrations, birthday parties and other major events. He recently proposed to her in Mumbai and now the two will tie the knot in Udaipur on Sunday.

