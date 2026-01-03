Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon's sister, gets engaged to Stebin Ben, flaunts the diamond ring in heartwarming post Discussions about Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding have been circulating in B-Town for several days. Now, Nupur has confirmed her relationship and shared pictures of the proposal.

New Delhi:

Amidst wedding rumors, actress Kriti Sanon's sister and actress Nupur Sanon has finally made her relationship public. She said 'yes' to her longtime boyfriend and singer Stebin Ben's in a dreamy proposal. Nupur shared this news by posting pictures of the proposal.

In the photos, Kriti Sanon can also be seen hugging her sister and soon to be brother in law. In the photos, the couple can also be seen giving a video call to Sanon's parents.

Stebin proposes to Nupur

Nupur Sanon shared a series of photos on her Instagram. In the first picture, Stebin Ben is seen proposing to Nupur on bended knee, with 'Will You Marry Me' written behind him. Another picture shows Nupur flaunting her ring. In one picture, Kriti Sanon is seen hugging Nupur and Stebin. Although Kriti's face is not visible, it appears to be the Tere Ishk Mein actress.

Nupur also shared a picture from the video call to her parents. Sharing these photos, Nupur wrote, 'In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.'

The wedding is to take place in Udaipur on January 11?

The engagement took place on a yacht, presumably in Mumbai. For this special moment, Nupur wore a beautiful floral dress, while Stebin was seen in a blue suit.

News of Nupur and Stebin's wedding has been circulating for quite some time and it seems like Nupur and Stebin may get married in Udaipur on January 11. The wedding is expected to be a private function and reportedly grand reception is also planned in Mumbai later.

However, neither the family nor the couple has yet released any official statement regarding the wedding rumors. But this proposal is now further fueling speculation about their marriage.

