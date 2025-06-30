Here's how TV actor Parag Tyagi fell in love with Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala, a look at their lovestory Parag Tyagi, who hails from Ghaziabad, fell in love with Shefali Jariwala in no less than a filmy way. Have a look at their love story here. The actor has featured in serials like Brahmarakshas, ​​Jodha Akbar and Shakti.

New Delhi:

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27. She is known for the chartbuster song Kaanta Laga. She is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi and her parents. Earlier, in a podcast with Paras Chhabra, Shefali spoke openly about her love story with Parag and how they decided to get married. Now, a video is going viral, where netizens spotted Parag describing his love story in a filmy style. Social media users couldn't help but shed a tear for the TV actor as he lost the love of his life so soon. Let's know what the late Bigg Boss contestant had to say about her love story with Parag.

What had Shefali said about her love story?

During the podcast, Shefali said, 'We are the exact opposite. I think this is what makes us together - keeps life interesting. The thing was that I was single and he was also single and friends who were married used to talk openly about their marital relationships. Like, you know how newly married friends are, 'Let me introduce you,' 'I got married, now you get married too.' That kind of thing. So, that's how our common friends threw a party at their place, and honestly, I rarely go to parties. Very rarely. But that day I went to the party, and Parag was there too.'

The late actor further said, 'I have always been interested in fitness and Parag is also a really fit guy. So yes, anyone in the room could have attracted attention. Of course, I noticed among 20 people, there is a guy with a great personality. The problem was that I am a girl and he is a bit shy, so I was not the one to initiate. Then my friend played a little cupid and we met over coffee. Coffee turned into dinner, dinner turned into long drives. Long drives turned into holding hands and then we fell in love. After that, we started living together with our parents' permission. So I told my father straight away, 'I like this guy. If I'm going to spend my life with him, let me live with him for a year and see how it goes.' It's the right thing to do because a man is very different when you're just dating and when you're living together. When you're dating, you know each other, but when you start living together, you know everything about each other's habits. So I have to live with him to see if we'll be able to live together.'

When Shefali recalled about her court marriage

'We would not have been able to live with each other if we had separated. We were so comfortable living together, then we got married in court and didn't make a big deal about it or anything. Even today, we are not like a traditional married couple. If you have seen us, we are like boyfriend and girlfriend, just like that. I think that's what keeps the freshness and sparkle in our relationship. Yes, I mean, it keeps doing that,' the late actress told Paras.

Who is Parag Tyagi?

Shefali Jariwala died on 27 June. Her husband Parag Tyagi immersed her ashes on Sunday. Now talking about Parag, he is a TV actor. He is a resident of Ghaziabad, UP. Parag started his TV career with the serial Pavitra Rishta. After this, he appeared in serials like Brahmarakshas, ​​Jodha Akbar and Shakti. Parag also appeared in films like A Wednesday, Sarkar 3. Parag and Shefali appeared together in two seasons of Nach Baliye. They also won the hearts of fans with their dance.

