Shefali Jariwala death: Parag Tyagi immerses his late wife's ashes in Mumbai, video goes viral | Watch After the last rites of Shefali Jariwala, the family now immersed her ashes. Her husband Parag's video is now going viral online.

New Delhi:

Everyone is shocked by the death of famous TV and music industry actress Shefali Jariwala. On Friday, emotional pictures and videos of her funeral surfaced, in which the broken mental state of her husband, Parag Tyagi, shook everyone's heart. While bidding a final farewell to his spouse, Parag's pain was so deep that he was seen in an uncontrolled state. Now a video is going viral from Mumbai beach where Parag was seen emerging Shefali's ashes on Sunday.

Parag's videos goes viral

During the funeral, everyone was emotional, seeing the pain of Shefali's parents and husband. Parag Tyagi was completely broken after seeing his wife wrapped in a shroud and lying on the bier. Their love and companionship, which had been between the two for years, has now left a void. In a video, Parag was seen walking towards the sea with his wife's ashes, where he immersed them along with the family. Seeing this moment, her fans also got emotional and are praying for her on social media.

Shefali's ashes were immersed today

Looking at Parag's condition, it is known that as a husband, he is unable to bear the pain of losing Shefali. His hand remained on the urn in which Shefali's ashes were and he was seen crying repeatedly. In this difficult time, the family members are trying their best to keep their courage up, but everyone is broken. Shefali's mother is also unable to bear the grief of her daughter's departure.

Death of Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala gave many memorable moments in her acting journey, but this tragic end to her career is a huge shock for her fans. Her death has broken the hearts of not only the family but also her fans. On social media, her fans are constantly sending condolence messages to her and praying to God that Parag and the family remain strong in this hour of grief. The pair of Shefali and Parag has always been each other's support. They were together in every happiness and sorrow, but now this togetherness has become incomplete. In this sad period, his fans and people from the industry are also expressing support for Parag.

The immersion of Shefali Jariwala's ashes in the sea was an emotional chapter of her life's funeral, which will always leave an indelible mark on the hearts of her loved ones. Now, everyone hopes that Parag and his family will be able to bear this painful time soon and move on.

