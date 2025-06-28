Shefali Jariwala death: Police sources suspect anti-ageing injection as cause of cardiac arrest In a recent development in the Shefali Jariwala's death case, police sources suspected anti-ageing injections as the cause of the cardiac arrest.

New Delhi:

Renowned actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best remembered for her music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away on Friday night in Mumbai. She was rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital but was declared dead by the hospital authorities on arrival.

According to senior police officials, the investigation into Shefali Jariwala's sudden death has revealed some important findings. Shefali had reportedly been taking anti-ageing medications for several years. On June 27, the family organised a religious puja at home, due to which Shefali fasted for the whole day. Despite this, in the afternoon, she took an injection of her anti-ageing medicine.

These injections had been prescribed to her nearly 8 years ago, and since then, she has been taking them on a monthly basis. Police officials suspected that the injection, taken during fasting, might have triggered the cardiac arrest. However, they have also stated that the post-mortem report will provide more clarity on the actual cause of the actor's death.

According to the officials, last night, Shefali suddenly shivered and at around 11 pm she fell on the ground (possibly a seizure is suspected). At that time, Shefali was accompanied by her husband Parag Tyagi, her mother and some other people. So far, the police FSL team has found a large number of medicines from Shefali's house, including anti-ageing medication, beauty oil, and gastro pills.

In this case, the police have so far recorded the statements of 8 people, including family members, domestic staff and hospital doctors. At present, the police have denied any family dispute. The police have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) in this case, and further investigation is on. Officials say that the post-mortem report is awaited, and further action will be taken based on its information. Shefali's last rites will be performed today at the Oshiwara Hindu crematorium in Mumbai.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala's last rites to be performed today, video from her Mumbai residence goes viral | Watch