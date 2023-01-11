Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
  Shark Tank India 2: Mother-daughter duo's chikankari work astounds the judges

Shark Tank India 2: Mother-daughter duo's chikankari work astounds the judges

Shark Tank India 2: A mother-daughter duo amazes the judges with their chikankari art. Anupam Mittal expressed his disappointment with THIS thing.

January 11, 2023
Shark Tank India 2
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARKTANK.INDIA Shark Tank India 2

Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal has expressed disappointment over women's contributions going unnoticed in the society on the show 'Shark Tank India 2'.

He was impressed with the business idea and concept of Chikankari on velvet presented by Poonam Rawal and Aakriti Rawal.

It is said Mughal empress Nur Jahan was a skilled embroiderer and she introduced chikankari to India. To promote the skill, the mother-daughter duo from Delhi introduced chikankari on velvet with their business, House of Chikankari.

While talking about promoting the chikankari work and doing the embroidery in a different way, Aakriti said: "We started in 2020 with big dreams on a path unknown. Exactly two years later, we were on the sets of 'Shark Tank India 2'. Consumers always thought authentic chikankari to be available only in Lucknow and offline stores elsewhere, but never on the web."

About developing the element of trust in the customer for their products, she said: "Building trust took its fair share of time. It was an absolute pleasure to interact with the Sharks and the experience gave us a new perspective and a fresh direction on our journey."

They have asked for an investment of Rs 75 lakh in exchange for 1 per cent equity. It will be interesting to see if they get what they are looking for.

'Shark Tank India 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

