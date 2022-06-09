Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's rumoured break up: Netizens heartbroken over #ShaRa's end

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss OTT, have reportedly parted ways. Fondly called #ShaRa by fans, the two became one of television’s favourite couples. In the reality show hosted by Karan Johar, they formed an immediate connection and eventually fell in love with each other. Their chemistry set major couple goals and fans loved them watching on the screens. However, now they are left heartbroken.

According to Filmfare, "Shamita and Raqesh have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends." However, there has been no official confirmation by the actors, yet.



Soon after the news, #ShaRa started trending on social media with fans saying that they 'can never question Raqesh's love for Shamita.' A user wrote, "I hope these all news of break upp are fake, and they always stay together, god bless them as m admirer of love pray for happiness for both #shara" Another said, "Sending a little prayer into the Universe … for this together and forever." A third comment read, "#ShaRa is, was and will remain beautiful, no matter what..."

Raqesh's birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty

Amid breakup rumours with Shamita, Raqesh Bapat showered love on sister Shilpa Shetty on her birthday. Taking to his Instagram, Raqesh shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen painting Shilpa's picture on a canvas. "Happy Birthday to the most lovable and adorable star on this planet. I wish you a life, full of joy, and I desire you continue in your mission of being happy, and making happy beings around u. May this life of yours be filled with happiness, cheer and lots of love," he wrote. ALSO READ: Raqesh Bapat sends love and hugs to Shilpa Shetty on her birthday amid breakup rumours with Shamita

"May faithful friends always stay by your side to bring you up whenever you are down. May your family always be your strongest support. May you have an amazing life with each passing year. Stay blessed. Love and hugs. @theshilpashetty," the Maryada actor added.