Sargun Mehta opens up on working with Akshay Kumar, says 'I was really tense because…'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARGUNMEHTA Sargun Mehta opens up on working with Akshay Kumar

Sargun Mehta, who is one of the most popular faces in the television industry, has also established herself in the Punjabi film industry. Now, the actress is all set to make her major Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli. The film is helmed by Ranjit Tiwari. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Chandrachur Singh in the lead roles. Recently, during a media interaction, she spoke about the film and doing a Hindi project after a gap of seven years.

The actress said, "I am very excited to start my OTT innings and doing something in Hindi after a long hiatus of seven years. There's a huge audience for thrillers which is why I wanted to do a different and strong character. I am hopeful about the final outcome and now waiting for the audience's reaction."

Throwing more light on the role, she adds, "It is a very powerful role; I was really tense because I had to do scenes with Akshay. He already has a strong presence in my mind as I have been watching him for so long."

"There are times in the films when I have to overpower him in terms of telling him what to do and what not to do. I'd mentally prepared myself to forget it's him and do my shot accordingly. I am playing a cop for the first time. People usually rehearse their roles or watch other's performances if the same role has been done earlier, but I didn't do that because I wanted to do it the Sargun way."

The actress was further quizzed about what makes 'Cuttputlli' stand out as a murder mystery. To which she replied saying, "When I heard the script I myself couldn't guess who the killer is and I feel this is how a good mystery works. You keep guessing and thinking about where this film is going to take you and later it took me to a completely new direction which I feel was quite impressive."

Sargun was also questioned about what she learnt while working with Akshay, she said, "It was super amazing to meet him in person. The first day I met him I was too quiet so he used to tell me 'tu bolti nahi hai kya?' (Don't you speak?) And I was thinking, how am I supposed to tell him that I am so scared. I must say he makes his co-actors feel so comfortable, and its very easy to work with him."

"Even on the sets while shooting he will make everything comfortable for you. He is very appreciative, always gives a free hand at improving. Also, one amazing thing about shooting with him is it's his habit that the whole team has to have dinner together so that the bond within the team is strong."

The Ranjit Tiwari directorial is set to release on September 2, 2022. After Cuttputlli, her Punjabi film Moh is releasing on September 16.

DON'T MISS

Netflix teases Tabu's Khufiya, Babil Khan's Qala, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Plan A Plan B | VIDEOS

Anushka Sharma pads up as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, first look out; Virat Kohli is all hearts

Johnny Depp turns 'moon man' in surprise appearance at MTV VMAs, draws mixed reactions on Twitter

Latest Entertainment News