Rubina Dilaik meets with an accident; Abhinav Shukla rushes her to medical care

Television actress Rubina Dilaik met with a car accident on June 10 while travelling in Mumbai during the afternoon. After the event, her husband Abhinav Shukla, took to social media to share the accident's details and that he would be taking Rubina for medical treatment. Additionally, the actor posted several pictures from the accident site.

On Saturday, Abhinav took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action ! @RubiDilaik (sic)."

Abhinav also shared two photos of the accident site, in which the cars look damaged. He shared that Rubina is fine.

Following the accident, Rubina Dilaik revealed that she experienced impacts to her head and lower back. Although the actress was physically unharmed, she expressed being in a state of shock due to the sudden collision of vehicles. She wrote, "Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good…. Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road Rules r for our own safety!"

Rubina is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. She has appeared in several daily soaps, including Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. The actress also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

