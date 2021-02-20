Image Source : COLORSTV Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli

Two days left for Bigg Boss Finale! let's see who takes the trophy home. The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-CCTV drama, housemates Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli have made it to the final week of Bigg Boss 14. Here we are Revisiting Bigg Boss 14 top finalists Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya & others' journey -

Rubina Dilaik

A popular television actress, Rubina Dilaik made a name with roles in shows such as Chotti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In the house, her ‘shikshika' behaviour made her unpopular. Outside, her loyal fan base has been fiercely voting for her. Several top stars have rooted for her, too. In the house, visiting Seniors Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were once heard discussing how Rubina possesses all the qualities to win the show this season. Outside, stars from Bipasha Basu to Kamya Panjabi to Srishty Rode have backed her over the weeks, among others. Rubina has survived being the only contestant nominated during her whole stay. Her strong fan following is always around to bail her out. Also, she is one of the smartest players in the show. Her strategies have been sharp compared to others. Rubina Dilaik, being nominated for the rest of season 14 for throwing a bucket of water on Rakhi Sawant, of course cannot be in the final, but she earned special power to pick a housemate to give the Ticket to. The actress disclosed about her relationship with her husband Abhinav Shukla on the show. She stood for what was right. Rubina In her journey of more than four months never leaves a single opportunity to get closer to the audience by revealing her real self.

Initially, many contestants encluding Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya had issues with Rubina Dilaik’s body language and gestures. Over the months the three were involved in several heated arguments. She was also tagged as the teacher of Bigg Boss because of her behaviour. Later, Rubina and Jasmin Bhasin, who was closest in the early episodes had cat fights and intense verbal spats and the duo urned foe. Even Salman Khan, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episodes often schooled or slammed Rubina.

Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya without any doubt gives strong competition to the others in the show and has always maintained playing fair and being a pillar to friends in the house. The fan base he built then has helped him all through in Bigg Boss. Rahul's gameplay has been simple but strong. He steadily performed in tasks and faced nominations when voted by his fellow housemates. Being a popular singer, he has a huge fan base that votes for him. He proposed his girl friend Disha Parmar on the show and was later on Valentine Day got the 'YES' from her. Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya became best friends in the show and the singer kept his friendship with the actpr above everything. Although Rahul left the show in the mid-way as he was missing his family and needed an emotional support. But he came back for his fans and played the game very well. Rahul is ruling the world like anything now.

Rakhi Sawant

Drama queen Rakhi has not surprisingly been constant in staying in the spotlight since her entry in the 14th season as a challenger. Undoubtedly, she has been one of the most entertaining characters and soon became one of the most liked contestants for the audience thanks to her no-holds-barred gimmicks and bizarre statements. As soon as she entered the house, she made housemates chuckle by saying that she is the first wife of Bigg Boss. She tickled the funny bone of many with her antics during the duck pond task, where she was seen bursting out in tears after Nikki Tamboli broke the head of her prop. Rakhi was heard telling Salman that she felt like someone broke her "mundi" (head), prompting her to curse.

She did not stop there! The Bigg Boss contestant has a vivid imagination for sure as she created content out of almost everything. Her fights with Arshi Khan was funny -- so much so that a social media user made a song out of it.

Rakhi has tried almost everything to be the focus of over 100 cameras in the house. There has been romance, too -- at least her outrageous version of it. She showered "crazy" love on Rubina's husband, the now evicted Abhinav Shukla. She went on to say on national television that she has frozen her eggs and will ask Abhinav to be the donor. Rakhi has managed to survived evictions and has been tagged one of the most entertaining housemates in the show during a task. Host Salman Khan has also given a thumbs up to Rakhi's game plan.

Aly Goni

Aly came in as a support system for evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin but he soon established the fact that he means business, that he is good to go right till the end. He had to step out pretty soon, in his bid to protect Jasmin's game in the house. However, he came back in the show. He took a stand, aced all tasks and even added a sprinkle of romance with Jasmin to amp the show. He is a strong personality with a strong fan following. Apart from his participation in tasks, he became a vital part of the show courtesy his brewing romance with Jasmin.

Aly has views and opinions on important matters inside the house. Aly too enjoys a huge fan following.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with her operative mantra initially was being loud, and that helped her make headlines. Soon, she was trying to stay in the news with her fashion statements. From the beginning, Nikki meant business. She played for herself without trying to get into or create camps. She became the first housemate to reach the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 14. Rubina chose Nikki for the Ticket, to whom she is closest in the house. Nikki Tamboli was loud and rude ever since she set foot inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, but there was a distinctive spark that overshadowed the rest in the initial weeks.

(With IANS Inputs)