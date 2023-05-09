Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
  Raveena Tandon plants a kiss on Kapil Sharma's cheek after roasting him for his looks | Watch

Raveena Tandon kisses Kapil Sharma after taking a jibe at his looks in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Have a look at the hilarious video.

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Raveena Tandon, Guneet Monga and Sudha Murthy will be seen having a fun time. The official page of Sony Entertainment shared a promo on social media where Raveena Tandon revealed how she regrets her hairstyle from the film Andaz Apna Apna and after that roasts the host of the show Kapil Sharma but end up planting a kiss on his cheeks.

Recalling her look from the film, where she had sported curly hair, Raveena shared, "Andaz Apna Apna me aise ghungraale..perm wale baal... Maine kyu banaye waise, ye sab cheezey baad mein sochte he ki yaar..." (In Andaz Apna Apna I had such curly hair and I now feel why did I do that to myself, so these things one realizes much later).

Kapil intevenes and says, "I think har kisi ko lagta ki yaar apni purani waali photos dekho na... koi bhi dekhe..."(I think every single person feels the same when they see their old pictures) Responding to this, Raveena roasted Kapil and said, "Tum toh abhi ke hi photo dekhke bhi yahi bolte hoge?"(You must be saying the same with your current pictures too) As everyone burst out laughing at Raveena's light-hearted jibe at Kapil, he hung his head in shame. Then Raveena stood up and gave Kapil a kiss on his cheek.

Kapil then said, "Agar aisi beizzati karke ye sab milna he toh ek do aur karo!" (If you want to insult me and then kiss me after that then you can insult me more often!) To this, everyone broke into laughter.

Andaz Apna Apna is a classic cult movie released in 1994. Apart from Raveena, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karisma Kapoor played pivotal roles. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film failed badly at the box office, only to gain the status of a cult classic over the years. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon became the proud recipient of Padma Shri recently. The evergreen actress along with the Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani had received the fourth highest civilian award from President Droupadi Murmu during an auspicious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

 

