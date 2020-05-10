Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri's son Krish becomes internet's new crush, see pics

'Like father, like son', says the internet after taking one glance at Krish Pathak. Krish is TV actor unil Lahri's son who has now taken over the internet by storom with his dapper looks. Sunil Lahri, best known for portraying the character of Laksham in Ramanand Sagar's Mahabharat, has been trending ever since the re-runs of 1987 television series Ramayan. Now his son Krish, wiho looks like a spitting image of a young Sunil Lahri,has become internet's new crush with fans going gaga over his handsome looks.

It so happpened that a fan page recently shared a picture collage of Sunil Lahri and son Krish Pathak on Instagram. Members of the social media were awestruck by their resemblance and showered love on the ‘handsome’ father and son duo.

As soon as the picture hit the internet, there was complete buzz everwhere.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHHPATHAK Sunil Lahri's son

"Can't get over such handsomeness", said a user.."Looks so much like Lakshman Sunil Lahri", said another.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHHPATHAK Krish Pathak

For the uninitiated, Krish Pathak made his acting debut with the series P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Krish had said, “It is true that having a connection makes the entry easy but to prove yourself, you need skill. Someone can launch you but your talent will bring you success. Ranveer Singh is the best example of this. The way he proved himself and where he has reached today, is an inspiration”.

Sunil Lahri portrayed the character of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Doordarshon show Ramayan. In coronavirus lockdown, Doordarshan brought its iconic shows back to Television. The list includes Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus among others. Due to the re-telecast of its iconic shows, Doordarshan topped the TRP charts after decades recently.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage