Ramayan's onscreen Lakshman Sunil Lahri shares throwback pictures and netizens are going gaga

Sunil Lahri's throwback photos are no less than a gift for his fans. The veteran actor is enjoying a new fan base after his show Ramayan's re-run on Doordarshan.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 22, 2020 15:02 IST
Sunil Lahiri
Image Source : TWITTER/LAHRISUNIL

Sunil Lahiri took to Twitter to share throwback photos

Sunil Lahri, who is best known for his on-screen portrayal of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's epic show Ramayan is an avid Twitter user. The veteran actor lately took to the micro-blogging site to share a couple of throwback photos. Initially, when Sunil's photos from his younger days went viral on social media, fans couldn't stop admiring his good looks. Now, again the actor has treated his fans with a blast from the past. Sharing a suited-booted picture of himself, the actor wrote, "Dark Side of the world with dark glasses".

Earlier, Lahri tweeted another throwback picture saying: "Don't angry me".

And this is how fans reacted:

For the unversed, the actor's son Krish is a spitting image of a young Sunil Lahri. His striking resemblance to the Ramayan actor has made him internet's new crush.

It so happened that a fan page recently shared a collage of Sunil and his son Krish Pathak on Instagram and netizens were awestruck.

For the unversed, Krish made his acting debut with the series P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Krish had said, “It is true that having a connection makes the entry easy but to prove yourself, you need skill. Someone can launch you but your talent will bring you success. Ranveer Singh is the best example of this. The way he proved himself and where he has reached today, is an inspiration”.

