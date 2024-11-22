Rajan Shahi breaks silence on death of crew member on sets of Anupamaa, says it was an 'unfortunate accident'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Rajan Shahi breaks silence on death of a crew member

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer 'Anupamaa' is in the news these days due to many controversies. The show has always been at the top of the TRP charts, but for the last two weeks, it has been at number two. The show has also faced a lot of negativity recently. Recently, sad news came that a crew member died due to electric shock on the set of the show. To draw attention to this matter, Suresh Shamlal Gupta, founder, and president of All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), had also sought help from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after which now Rajan Shahi broke silence on the death of the crew member for the first time.

Anupamaa's makers told truth about death of a crew member

AICWA President Suresh Gupta said that the production house is trying to hush up the matter. He also claims that it was not an accident but an 'institutional murder' due to the negligence of the producers. Now, Rajan Shahi and his Directors Cut production team have shared an official note regarding this. They have finally revealed that the tragic death took place on the sets of the show.

The CEO of the production house, Ranjit Agarwal, said that they have been in the TV industry for the last 18 years and have been entertaining the audience in India and abroad with their innovative shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Bidaai', 'Anupamaa' and others. He said that the support of more than 300 talented crew members is the reason we get so much success. He further added that they consider every member as their family and the production house takes very good care of every person in the team and understands them. He further explained what happened that day.

THIS mistake caused death of a crew member

The production house informed, 'The accident happened on November 14, 2024, during the shooting of Anupamaa at Film City when the camera vendor sent the camera attendant Mr. Ajit Kumar who mistakenly lifted both the light rod and the camera together while he was not wearing shoes and got an electric shock. The DOP was on the set. It was a human error and the person was immediately rushed to the hospital. The production house immediately arranged a flight from Patna to Mumbai for the family of the deceased. The hospital expenses were also borne.'

Official statement of Anupamaa makers

The statement further read, "We are committed to supporting our team members in such circumstances as we consider them an integral part of our family. May God grant peace to the soul of late Shri Ajith Kumar who departed to his heavenly abode. We believe that the statement provided by us as a responsible production house is satisfactory. We would like to request some vested rumour mongers to stop spreading false rumours. Otherwise, we will take strict legal action against them as per the law of the country. Apart from this, we are also in touch with producer bodies such as the Producers Guild of India (Guild), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) and parent body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)."

