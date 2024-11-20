Bigg Boss 18 goes green, makers replace 7.5 lakh plastic bottles with steel bottles on set

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan on weekend.

Bigg Boss 18, one of the most popular TV reality shows, is going green and setting an example of environmental sustainability. The makers of the show have decided to lower the carbon footprint by removing and replacing the plastic bottles with steel ones. The company behind the show has replaced nearly 7.5 lakh single-use plastic bottles and took a 'concrete step' in minimising waste.

In a media statement, the head of production for Bigg Boss 18, Sarvesh Singh said, ''Sustainability isn’t just a trend for us; it’s a responsibility. Given the scale of our production and the size of the crew on the Bigg Boss set, replacing 7.5 lakh single-use plastic bottles was a massive undertaking. However, it was a necessary step toward reducing our carbon footprint and minimising plastic waste. This initiative not only sets a new benchmark for the industry but also reflects our commitment to eco-friendly practices across all our productions.''

''We've taken this concrete step toward reducing our carbon footprint and minimising plastic waste, while setting a new benchmark for the industry to follow. This initiative is part of a broader vision to incorporate eco-friendly practices across all our productions,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the show witnessed the entry of three wildcard contestants namely, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Adity Mistry. Now, the current list of housemates inside the BB House includes Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Digvijay Singh Rathee.

Apart from this, Salman Khan returned to the show hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar, as he was busy with the shoot of his next, Sikandar, in Hyderabad.

