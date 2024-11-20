AR Rahman's kids, Ameen and Raheema, break silence on parents' separation after 29 years of marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AR Rahman with his kids.

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu decided to part ways after nearly thirty years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in an arranged marriage in 1995, said in a statement through Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah revealing the emotional strain that led to their decision. Later, on Tuesday night Rahman also took to his X handle and shared the news with his fans. ''We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,'' he wrote.

See the post:

Shortly after this, Rahman's son Ameen also reshared his father's post and wrote, ''We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAmeen Rahman's latest Instagram Story

Not only his son but his daughter also urged everyone to give the family 'privacy and respect'. ''I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration. Rahman and Saira's third child Khatija also urged everyone for the family's privacy.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRaheema Rahman's latest Instagram Story.

AR Rahman once in an interview revealed how he got married to Saira when he was busy with his work and his mother had arranged the wedding for him. ''To be honest, I didn’t have time to search for a bride. I was busy with films, including Rangeela in Bombay. But I knew it was the right time to get married. I was 29 and told my mother, Find me a bride,'' he said.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Which film is winning after 20 days of release?