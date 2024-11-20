Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar to Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood stars cast their vote

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEOS Bollywood celebrities cast their vote in Maharashtra Elections 2024

Voting in Maharashtra for the 288 assembly seats began on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. People are coming out in large numbers to cast their vote and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. No points for guessing which Bollywood star was among the early voters. Yes, right, it is Akshay Kumar, who was spotted at the voting centre with his security. After casting his vote, the actor praised the preparations made by the Elections Commission of India (ECI) at the centre for voters and specifically for senior citizens. He also urged people to come out of their houses and cast their votes.

''The best thing is that the arrangements are very good. I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained. Everyone should come and vote because that is the most important thing,'' Akshay said to media.

Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao was also spotted at the voting centre earlier today where after casting his vote, the actor said that he has performed his duties. ''It is our right in democracy, so it's important that we step outside to vote. I have performed my duties,'' he said.

Not only actors but filmmaker Kabir Khan was also seen reaching his voting centre on Wednesday to cast his vote. After casting his vote, the director also showed his inked finger to the paps.

Veteran actress Shubha Khote also cast her vote along with her daughter Bhavana Balsavar.

Actor Sonu Sood also appealed people to perform their duty and cast vote and not consider the day as a holiday.

Siblings Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were also spotted on Wednesday morning cast their vote at the Mount Mary Convent High School centre. They also showed their inked finger after performing their duties.

After casting vote, actress Gautami Kapoor said, ''I have cast my vote. It's very important to vote and everyone should do it. Whether you are old or young, please make yourself available because one vote can change the country.''

Actress Rashmi Nigam also cast her vote in Mumbai and talked to the media. ''I wanted to be a part of the process of change or adding my opinion through vote. It was very easy. Every table has somebody telling you exactly what you need. They are very nice and accommodating,'' she said.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza cast their vote at a polling station in Latur in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.