Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary down with dengue, admitted to hospital. See pics

One of the popular Television couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are sadly in hosiptal and undergoing treatment for dengue in Punjab. The information of the same was shared by the Roadies Revolution gang leader on Instagram where he also shared a picture in which he can be seen hugging his wife Yuvika. Prince also urged everyone to stay safe. "We will be fine soon @yuvikachaudhary or di @narulageetika @rishavchhabraa and dad #waheguru #jaisaiji . We all are suffering from viral.And yesss jo bhe Chandigarh ya mohali ke side hai main batana chahu ga ye jo viral hai its in the air and ye bhttt worst hai agar kise ek ko bhe hua toh apke ghar main sab ko ho jai ga and its very painfull so plz maskkk phen k rakhna or bahar ka khana mat khana ( It's very painiful. Kindly please wear mask and do not eat outside food)," he wrote.

Have a look at his post here:

Prince and Yuvika recently completed two years of marriage. A few days ago, Yuvika thanked her fans on Instagram for their wishes and even gave her health update. "I don't have words thank you, each and every one for your lovely wishes. We didn't celebrate this time because we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days. Blessed to have you all. Happy anniversary my partner in crime," she wrote.

She also shared a video from their wedding ritual and wrote, "Happy 2nd anniversary beba @princenarula Every love story is special, unique and beautiful—but ours is my favourite. When a love is true, there is no ending. I hope we get to celebrate for many years to come. Happy anniversary!"

Prince also wished his beautiful wife and wrote alongside pictures, "Happy anniversary gudiyaaaa i love u sooo much yaar main kitna bura hu likhne main or feeling express karne main kitna kuch bolna chata hu par bol nahe pa raha hu tujh se khubsurat soul main kabhe nahe dakha m lucky that u r my wife apke smile is everything for me hum kitne cartoon hai kitne filmy hai ye hum jante hai jab hum dono sath hai hume hum dono main puri duniya lagte hai kya kya karte hai hum pagal panti par baby mujhe apke sath soend kiya hua har pal acha lagta hai apne puri life sath ase he rehna hai jo bhe ups and down humne dakhe ya dakhe ge sath dakhe ge or khade rahe ge ,i love u sooo much @yuvikachaudhary or haan humare love story ek film ke story hai or vo film jo super hit hai like u said humare story humare fav hai."

The two tied the knot in 2018. They fell in love during their stint on "Bigg Boss".

