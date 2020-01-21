Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi's vision for cleaner India a privilege to hear: Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls

It was Bear Grylls with whom India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed his adventurous side on the former's TV show Man vs Wild last year. For Grylls, it was no less than a special experience to come to India and explore its beauty with Modi. "It was a huge privilege to take Prime Minister Modi on a journey. I'm a huge fan of the wilderness and the beauty of India, not just the terrain, but also the people. We're coming back to India to do more this year," Grylls told IANS, reminiscing his wild and adventurous meeting with PM Modi.

Grylls was clearly also impressed by PM Modi's vision of making India a cleaner place to live in. "It was a privilege to hear his vision of how he wants to clean up India and for India to lead the way in trying to combat climate change," he added.

मुझे आशा है कि ‘Man Vs Wild’ कार्यक्रम भारत का सन्देश, भारत की परंपरा, भारत के संस्कार यात्रा में प्रकृति के प्रति संवेदनशीलता, इन सारी बातों से विश्व को परिचित कराने में ये episode बहुत मदद करेगा ऐसा मेरा पक्का विश्वास बन गया है: PM #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/9mHTPeBM3d — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019

Modi's episode of "Man vs Wild" was shot at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. In the show, he trekked the wild terrain, crossed a river in a makeshift raft and shared stories of the past -- especially of the time he spent two years of his life in the Himalayas in search of God.

The special episode of Man vs Wild with survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls featuring Prime Minister Modi also created history by garnering highest slot viewership. Talking about the show, host Bear Grylls had told ANI, "PM Modi has actually spent time in the jungle as a small man and I was surprised how comfortable he was and how calm he was."

