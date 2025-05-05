Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12 winner, meets with accident near Ahmedabad, hospital video goes viral Pawandeep Rajan, the Indian Idol 12 winner, became a victim of a terrible road accident near Ahmedabad on Monday. The singer is currently hospitalised.

New Delhi:

Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan became a victim of a major car accident near Ahmedabad on Monday at 3:40 am. Pawandeep has suffered many serious injuries in this accident. A video of the singer has also surfaced on social media, in which Pawandeep is seen in critical condition while doctors are treating him.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted about the singer. He wrote, 'Received the news of famous singer Pawandeep Rajan getting injured in a road accident. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.'

Pawandeep suffered serious injuries

Although more information about this unfortunate accident is still awaited, the video that surfaced on social media definitely shows that Pawandeep has suffered injuries to his leg and hand. As soon as the news of the singer's accident came out, his fans were shocked. Seeing this condition of the singer, his fans are very sad and are wishing for the speedy recovery of this young, talented person.

The car was blown to pieces in the accident

At present, Pawandeep is undergoing treatment in the hospital and fans are constantly praying for his safety. The reason for the accident is said to be the driver dozing off. Along with Pawandeep, the driver has also suffered serious injuries in the accident. After getting information about the accident, the police reached the spot and immediately admitted Pawandeep and the driver to the nearest hospital.

Who is Pawandeep Rajan?

Pawandeep Rajan hails from the Champawat district of Uttarakhand. His parents and sister are Kumaoni folk artists. He came into the limelight when he participated in The Voice of India in 2015. He became the winner of the show and after that he won the title of Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep also won the Indian Idol 12 trophy along with a car and prize money of Rs 25 lakh. In the top 5, he was competing with Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayali Kamble and Shanmukha Priya.

Also Read: Bengaluru District Police serves notice to Sonu Nigam for hurting Kannadigas' sentiments