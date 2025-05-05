Bengaluru District Police serves notice to Sonu Nigam for hurting Kannadigas' sentiments Bengaluru District Police have served a notice to Sonu Nigam to appear for investigation officer within a week. This has come after the singer lost his calm at a fan at Bengaluru concert recently.

New Delhi: Bengaluru District Police have served a notice to Sonu Nigam to appear in front of an investigation officer within a week. On the complaint of KRV, an FIR was registered against Sonu Nigam at the Avlahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District.