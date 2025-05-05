Bengaluru District Police have served a notice to Sonu Nigam to appear in front of an investigation officer within a week. On the complaint of KRV, an FIR was registered against Sonu Nigam at the Avlahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District.
Bengaluru District Police serves notice to Sonu Nigam for hurting Kannadigas' sentiments
Bengaluru District Police have served a notice to Sonu Nigam to appear for investigation officer within a week. This has come after the singer lost his calm at a fan at Bengaluru concert recently.
