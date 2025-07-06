Parag Tyagi shares 'I will find you every time' post for his late wife, Shefali Jariwala | See Pic After the death of Shefali Jariwala, the actress's husband Parag Tyagi was seen in a miserable condition. On late Sunday morning, the TV actor shares an emotional post for his late wife.

New Delhi:

Kaanta Laga girl, Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise shocked everyone. This incident has affected the actress's husband and actor Parag Tyagi the most, who recently remembered the moments spent with his wife. On Sunday morning, the actor shared a video remembering his late wife. Along with this, he has also shared an emotional note for Shefali

What did Parag write?

On Sunday morning, actor Parag Tyagi shared a video on his Instagram. In this video, the actor has shared the beautiful and loving moments spent with his late wife, Shefali Jariwala. As can be seen in the pictures, Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala are seen hugging, loving and enjoying each other. Along with this, an old picture of both of them is also seen, in which they look very much in love. Looking at these pictures, it is hard to believe that the actress is no longer in this world.

Sharing this lovely video, Parag Tyagi has also written an emotional note. 'PARI! I WILL FIND YOU EVERY TIME YOU ARE BORNAND I WILL LOVE YOU IN EVERY LIFETIME.. I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY MERI GUNDI MERI CHOKRI,' read his caption.

It is significant to note that this is not the first time that Parag has shared a post for Shefali post her demise. The TV actor also dedicated a post for his late wife a day before yesterday and wrote that Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light and her legacy should be celebrated as well.

Shefali breathed her last at 42

For those who may not know, Shefali Jariwala was best known for her appearance in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video. She passed away at the age of 42, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on June 27, 2025. Her last rites were performed at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on June 28, 2025. However, police officials are investigating this matter as the exact cause of her death is not known yet.

