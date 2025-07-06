Box Office Report: Is Sitaare Zameen Par giving competition to Metro In Dino and Jurassic Park rebirth? These days, Hollywood films are earning more than Bollywood films in India. Let's know how Saturday was for all the films running in theatres.

New Delhi:

These days, several films are running in theaters. These include Bollywood films 'Metro In Dino', 'Maa' and 'Sitare Zameen Par'. South's films 'Kannappa' and 'Kuberaa' are also attracting the audience. Similarly, Hollywood films 'Jurassic Park Rebirth' and 'F1' are also running well. Let's know how much these films have earned on Saturday?

Metro In Dino

'Metro In Dino' earned an average of Rs 3.35 crore on the opening day. On the second day, the film benefited from the weekend and the film's earnings jumped. On Saturday, the film did a business of six crore rupees. The film has done a total business of Rs 9.5 crore so far. This multi-starrer film is directed by Anurag Basu. The budget of this film, which was released on July 4, is said to be Rs 100 crore.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Hollywood film 'Jurassic World Rebirth' has made a good start in India. On the opening day, the film did a business of Rs 9 crores. On the second day, the film benefited from the weekend. The film did a business of Rs 13 crores on Saturday. The film has so far done a business of 22.01 crores. This film is the 7th film of the 'Jurassic Park' franchise and the fourth film of the 'Jurassic World' series. Released on 4th July, this film takes you on a tour of the world of dinosaurs.

F1

Hollywood film 'F1' is holding its grip on the box office of India. Released on 27th June, this film collected 5.5 crores at the box office on the first day. The film did a business of 35.5 crores on the first day. On Friday, the film did a business of 3.25 crores. On Saturday, the film benefited from the weekend. On this day, the film did a business of 5.75 crores. The film has earned Rs 44.50 crore in India so far.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is still doing well at the box office. The film earned an average of Rs 10.7 crore on the opening day. The film earned Rs 88.9 crore in the first week. The film also did well in the second week and earned Rs 46.5 crore. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 4.75 crore at the box office. In this way, the film has earned Rs 142.55 crore so far. The film was released on June 20.

Maa

Kajol's Maa has lost its grip on the box office. The film, which was released on June 27, collected Rs 4.65 crore on the first day. The film earned Rs 26.5 crore in the first week. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore. Thus, the film has earned Rs 29.25 crore.

Kannappa

The box office earnings of the South film 'Kannappa' have slowed down. Released on June 27, the film earned Rs 9.35 crore on the first day. In the first week, the film earned Rs 30.2 crore. The film's earnings on Saturday decreased significantly. On this day, the film earned Rs 50 lakh. Thus, the film has earned Rs 31.13 crore.

