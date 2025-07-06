Changing name to getting suspended due to Chaiyya Chaiyya, 10 interesting facts related to Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 40th birthday today. On this special occasion, let's look at some interesting stories about the most energetic actor in Bollywood.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has a different status in the industry. From his debut film 'Band Baaja Baaraat' till now, he has proved his talent among the audience by playing many different characters. Apart from acting, he also garners a lot of limelight for his unusual fashion sense. The actor, who has shown his range of acting in his 15-year film career, is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Let's have a look at some interesting facts related to him.

1. Suspended from school due to this song

Ranveer Singh has been interested in cinema since the beginning. One day in his school days, he was listening to the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the film 'Dil Se' while sitting in his class. Due to this, he was suspended from school. From this, it can be guessed how crazy he has been about cinema since childhood.

2. Worked as a server in a cafe

Ranveer Singh worked as a server in a cafe for some time while studying at Indiana University. According to reports, Ranveer used to make and sell butter chicken in his room for extra income in those days. Once the actor mentioned that during his college days, he used to make butter chicken for his friends so that he could get his homework and other work done by them.

3. Worked as a content writer

Ranveer Singh has been interested in cinema since childhood. He used to dream of becoming an actor. He used to participate enthusiastically in school plays. He also took acting classes to learn the nuances of acting. But you will be surprised to know that he started as a content writer. Before entering the world of acting, Ranveer Singh worked as a content writer in an advertising company. However, during this time, he kept in mind that his destination was the cinema.

4. Changed his name after coming into the industry

Ranveer's full name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. But, while entering the world of cinema, he made some changes in it and stopped using his surname with his name. The actor felt that Ranveer Singh sounds short and clear. In an interview, Ranveer mentioned about the name that the name, along with the surname, seemed too long and it did not look right.

5. He rejected 2 films before his debut

Ranveer had rejected two offers before playing the lead role in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' because he felt that it was not the right script for his first film. After two weeks of auditions, Ranveer got the role of Bittu Sharma in the film. After this, the makers sent him to an acting workshop with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

6. Delhi University campus days

Ranveer Singh also worked hard to play the character of a common Delhi boy in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' properly. He spent some time on the campus of Delhi University. He used to attend classes without formally enrolling. One day, a teacher caught him while secretly recording a session for research.

7. Process for getting into characters

Whenever Ranveer plays a character, he does it with full dedication. He gets so lost in that character that it affects his real life as well. In a November 2019 interview with Vogue India, Ranveer admitted that he finds it difficult to come out of his characters while shooting for a film. He said, 'I asked my wife (Deepika Padukone), 'What changes about me?' To this, Deepika said, 'What doesn't change? The way you walk, talk, what you eat, even your behaviour changes'.

8. Ranveer is a big fan of Govinda

The world is crazy about Ranveer Singh, but he is a big fan of Govinda. He says that he grew up watching Govinda's films. 'Raja Babu' is his favourite film. In 2017, he put Govinda's 'Raja Babu' photo on his WhatsApp DP. Not only this, he also set the song 'Chik Pak Chik Raja Babu' from the film 'Raja Babu' as his ringtone. Ranveer has worked with Govinda in the film 'Kill Dil'.

9. What is Ranveer Singh's weakness?

Talking about Ranveer Singh's weakness, sweets are his weakness. He is very fond of sweets. He can eat many chocolates even after eating food.

10. Ranveer and Deepika were secretly engaged

Talking about Ranveer Singh's personal life, the actor married Deepika Padukone in the year 2018. But before that, they were secretly engaged in 2015. In September 2024, the couple welcomed a daughter. They have named their daughter Dua. Talking about the work front, Ranveer's upcoming film is 'Dhurandhar', which is being directed by Uri fame director, Aditya Dhar.

