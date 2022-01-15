Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVINASH SACHDEV Palak Purswani confirms breakup with Avinash Sachdev, says, 'Respect, loyalty come first in my life'

Television actors Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev have called it quits after dating each other for four years. The duo had a Roka ceremony in January 2021, but as per reports, the couple started having problems soon after that. Confirming her break up with Avinash, the actress told ETimes that her self-respect and loyalty means the most in a relationship. "Every relationship goes through ups and downs. There are issues...that is normal. But certain things are non-negotiable for me and those are not acceptable to me. Respect and loyalty come first in my life, even before love," she says.

She further said, "I don’t want to get into the details because I respect the four years that we have had together. All I know is that I am in a much better space now. I have forgiven him for something he never apologised for."

Palak also said she has moved on in life, "I just accepted it for what it is and moved on. And I have realised that some people are part of your history and part of your destiny. Also, his actions made it easier for me to move on."

Avinash and Palak's split has been doing rounds on the Internet ever since the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The duo was also seen together as wild card contestants in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Avinash was previously married to his Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir co-actor Shalmalee Desai. After their divorce in 2018, Avinash started dating Palak Purswani and the duo made their relationship official last year.