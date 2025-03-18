Pakistan's star couple Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan's video on multiple weddings upsets internet Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor is being trolled on social media for his recent statement. He appeared in a show with his wife and actress Ayeza Khan where he made a big statement about four marriages which has brought him under the target of trolls.

Ayeza talked about work

During the live show, the actor asked his wife how long she thinks she will continue her journey after being in the industry for 15 years. Regarding this, Ayeza Khan said, 'I think the way I am, I am very fond of working, no matter what the work is. Today I am in this field, so I am giving my 100 per cent, I am trying to do the best I can, I will definitely do it till my last breath and I like to work. Whatever the work is. Allah himself creates the sequence and the path. I came to become a host, I came to become a model and then I became an actor. After being an actor, I became a fashion model. I think the path is created on its own. I just follow it."

Danish spoke on four marriages

At this Danish Taimur openly spoke about four marriages in front of his wife. He said, "And I should also tell her and the audience that Allah has permitted four marriages. The fact that we are not doing it is a different matter."

Danish further said, "Today I say this in front of her and in front of everyone that I am allowed to marry four times, I am not doing it, that is a different matter. But this permission has been given to me by Allah. So no one can take it away from me. But this is my love, my respect for her that right now I want to spend this life with her."

The actor is being trolled

Danish Taimur is being badly trolled for this statement. A user wrote, "As if he is showing favour by not marrying more. Uff, very irritating." Another user commented, "How strange. Either he is happy with himself or he does not know how to speak." Another comment read, "Today Danish has fallen from my eyes. How can he say like it's a favour that he can marry four times, but he is not doing it right now? Shame on him, how does poor Ayeza live with a person who is doing her such a favour and living with her."

