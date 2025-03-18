A look at Ratna Pathak Shah's 10 best roles | Birthday Special Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is celebrating her 67th birthday today. On this occasion, let us know about the actress' film career and famous characters.

National award-winning actress Ratna Pathak Shah started gaining fame from the 80s TV serial 'Idhar Udhar'. Her character in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' made her a household name. The actress has played many memorable characters in films and serials. She appeared on the big and small screen doing everything from serious roles to comedy. Continuing her successful career, the actress is celebrating her 67th birthday today.

For the unversed, Ratna was born in Mumbai. Her mother Dina Pathak was a famous actress. Despite being associated with the film world, Ratna did not want to become an actress but a pilot or air hostess. However, fate had to make her a great actress, who started honing her acting skills in theatres. With time, her acting skills brought her both wealth and fame in the film world.

Ratna Pathak Shah's film career

She made her big screen debut in the year 1983 with Shyam Benegal's directorial film 'Mandi'. She played the character of Malti Devi in ​​the film and won a National Award as the Best Supporting actor. After this, she appeared in the role of Pallavi in ​​Ketan Mehta's 'Mirch Masala' in the year 1987. Her mother Dina Pathak also acted in this film. In the year 2002, she appeared in Ajay Phansekar's 'Encounter'. Meanwhile, she appeared in serials like 'Idhar-Udhar', 'Bharat Ek Khoj', 'Filmi Chakkar', 'Tara', 'Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Apna-Apna Style'.

Famous characters played by Ratna Pathak Shah

Although Ratna Pathak has acted brilliantly in all her films and serials, here we are going to tell you about some of her famous characters.

Character- Factory Worker

Film- Mirch Masala (1987)

In this psychological thriller film, Ratna Pathak plays the role of a woman working in a factory. She may have played the role of an ordinary woman, but her character in this film is quite famous.

Character- Pratima Ghote

Film- The Perfect Murder (1988)

Ratna Pathak did not have a major role in this English-language film, but still, she was noticed on the basis of her acting.

Character- Maya Sarabhai

TV Series- Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004-2006)

Ratna Pathak Shah played the role of a rich woman in this show, which became very famous. This show brought a lot of fame to Ratna Pathak.

Character- Savita Rathore

Film- Jaane Tu Jaane Na (2008)

In this film, Ratna Pathak Shah plays the role of Amar Singh Rathore's (Naseeruddin Shah) wife. In the film, she is a social worker. This film is one of her best films.

Character- Geeta

Film- Golmaal 3 (2010)

How can we forget Ratna Pathak Shah's character in 'Golmaal 3'. In the film, Ratna Pathak plays the role of Laxman (Shreyas Talpade) and Gopal's (Ajay Devgan) mother. Her character was well-liked.

Character- Rani Nirmala Devi Rathore

Film- Khoobsurat (2014)

In this film starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, Ratna has played the role of a queen of a royal family. In this character, she is a stickler for rules, laws and traditions, due to which her character became very famous.

Character- Usha

Film- Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

In this film, which tells the story of women empowerment, Ratna plays the role of a 55-year-old widow. This character of hers has also become very famous.

Character- Sunita Kapoor

Film- Kapoor & Sons (2016)

In this film, the actress has played the role of the mother of Arjun Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra) and Rahul Kapoor (Fawad Khan).

Character- Doctor Diwan

Film- Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

In this film, Ratna Pathak Shah plays the role of a doctor, in whose house Swara Bhaskar works. The actress's character Doctor Diwan gives important advice to Swara's character.

Character: Sandhya

Film: Thappad (2020)

In Thappad, Ratna Pathak plays the role of Taapsee Pannu's mother. In the film, she is seen in the serious role of a mother who is worrying about the social aspect of her daughter's decision.

