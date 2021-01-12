Nehha Pendse shares pic from first day shoot of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon drops comment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NEHHAPENDSE Nehha Pendse begins Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain shoot

Four months after TV actress Saumya Tandon quit the popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, actress Nehha Pendse has been roped in to play Anita Bhabhi. The actress has begun the shoot of the show today and shared pictures of her traveling to the sets. Taking to her Instagram, Nehha shared a couple of boomerang videos and car selfie during her commute to the sets. She revealed that she is gearing up to get stuck in the traffic daily.

Nehha Pendse wrote, "Day one for #bjgph. Getting used to being stuck in traffic for hrs. (Gonna share more details abt my commute soon) But for now, I need ur best wishes and good vibes." Ex- Gori Mem aka Saumya Tandon was quick to comment on the post and wrote, "I can feel ya." Check out-

Also Read: Who is Nehha Pendse? TV actress to play Anita bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain!

Saumya Tandon reacts to Nehha Pendse replacing her in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Speaking to TOI, Saumya Tandon revealed that she has given her sweat and blood to the role and is happy that Nehha Pendse will be taking it forward. Saumya Tandon said, "I’m happy to hear this news. Nehha is a good choice. I have worked with her on a non-fiction show. While I hosted it, she performed gags in it. She is talented and professional. I am certain that she will do justice to the part. I have given my sweat, blood and heart to this character. I am glad she is portraying it."

She added, "An actor’s exit also plays a role in how well the viewer accepts the replacement. I exited the show on a good note. It was a mutual decision. There was no bad blood or animosity. Nehha is a fine actor and I am sure that the audience will accept her wholeheartedly."

Nehha Pendse says it is a huge responsibility

"There has been a lot of anticipation and speculation for months now on who will be India's favourite Anita Bhabi. The audience has been equally excited and eagerly waiting to know more about the new Anita Bhabi. I am ecstatic and delighted to be a part of a cult show, 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' that has entertained the audience for over six years," said Nehha.

"It is a huge responsibility and no doubt, there are some big shoes to fill. But I am sure the audience will shower their new Anita Bhabi with as much love and affection. I am eagerly looking forward to starting shooting soon," she added. "One thing I can assure you, there is much more oomph, glamour, humour and fun in store."

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" revolves around two neighboring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands have a crush on the other man's wife.