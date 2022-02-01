Naagin 6: Sudhaa Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia to return to TV with Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy fiction drama

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUDHAA CHANDRAN, URVASHI DHOLAKIA Sudhaa Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia

Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring the sixth installment of the popular fantasy-fiction franchise on television, ‘Naagin’. With Tejasswi Prakash in the lead, this season shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. An ensemble cast comprising television’s prominent faces including veteran actors Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia,the channel confirmed the same with a press statement.

While Sudhaa is making a comeback in the ‘Naagin’ franchise after Season 3 with the role of Seema (mother of the male protagonist), Urvashi is returning to TV after a hiatus of four years, having been given the role of Urvashi, mother of the female protagonist. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, ‘Naagin 6’ is set to air soon on Colors.

Excited to essay the role of Seema, Sudhaa said, “It feels great coming back in Naagin with a completely different and new concept, which promises to keep the audience hooked up." Calling the collaboration a homecoming, she shared details about her character. "I will be playing Seema’s character in this season, she is fierce and quite a matriarch who everyone fears. Although she appears unapproachable, she has a soft side to her as well. I am sure this season, like all the previous seasons will receive all the love and support.”

Opening up on being cast as Urvashi, Urvashi said, “I am delighted to return to the fiction genre after four years and I have no words to express how happy I feel to have landed the role of Urvashi in Ekta Kapoor and Colors’ new season of ‘Naagin’. Urvashi is a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. I am sure the audience will connect with her pure-hearted nature and will also enjoy how her character evolves in the show. I will give my very best to do justice to this role and I hope to live up to the expectations of the viewers.”

For the unversed, 'Naagin' started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.