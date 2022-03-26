Naagin 6: Rashami Desai to enter show as Tejasswi Prakash's rival. Rakhi Sawant drops EPIC comment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHAMI DESAI Rashami Desai

Popular TV actress Rashami Desai will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. She will essay the role of a Laal Naagin, Tejasswi Prakash's rival from Changistaan. As reports of Desai’s entry in Naagin 6 created a buzz, the makers released promos featuring her and Tejasswi’s upcoming face-off. As per the promo video, Rashami will be shown in a negative shade, who is here to destroy Pratha (Tejasswi) and Rishabh (Simba Nagpal)'s lives.

The video shows 'Sarvashreshtha Naagin' getting shocked after seeing her Laal Naagin in her house. Dropping the promo, the makers wrote, "Kya hoga jab do shaktishaali naagin aayenge ek doosre ke aamne saamne?" While fans showed excitement on Rashami's entry, it was Rakhi Sawant's epic comment that left fans in split. The drama queen wrote, "please don’t start Bigbooss."

Looking at the promos, the upcoming track of the show will see a war between Changistaan and Hindustan as the former country will try to destroy the latter. ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra is 'fed up' with Tejasswi Prakash over THIS reason | WATCH

As Rashami Desai gears up for her entry in Naagin 6, the actress took to her social media and shared her look from the show. Donning a red off-shoulder blouse and skirt, she looked stunning.

Meanwhile, in Naagin 6, the 'Sarvashreshth Naagin' will battle the global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. The show is based on the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the world and 'Naagin' turned as the saviour to save the world and the country from the attack of the 'dangerous virus'.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash getting married? Fans wonder as couple sports teeka while leaving house