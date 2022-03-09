Karan Kundrra is 'fed up' with Tejasswi Prakash over THIS reason | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWI PRAKASH Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship house has been the talk of the town. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and expressed their feelings for each other. After the show, the couple is often snapped making public appearances and going on dates. Now, the Naagin 6 actress dropped an interesting video, where the duo is acing an Instagram trend. But what shocked TejRan fans was the caption, that claimed that Karan is fed up with Tejasswi.

Sharing the awwdorable video, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, "When he is fed up of me not deciding what to order #buffet #itis." In the reel, Teja looked pretty in a yellow and black printed dress while Karan opted for a multicolour sweatshirt along with blue denim and black sunglasses. Take a look

The lovebirds were recently seen together in their first music video, Rula Deti Hai. The music video features, Karan and Tejasswi as a couple, who are no longer together due to unknown reasons. Shot in Goa, Karan reminisces about their happy times in the video. It portrays the tale of love and heartbreak. Sung by Yasser Desai, Rula Deti Hai was released on March 3. It was produced by Desi Music Factory Production. The music is given by Rajat Nagpal.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi won the 'Bigg boss 15's trophy, beating Karan and Pratik Sehajpal. On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in 'Naagin 6' alongside Simba Nagpal. She is essaying the role of 'Sarvashreshth Naagin,' who battles a global crisis that poses threat to the survival of humanity. The show is based on the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the world and 'Naagin' turning into the saviour to save the world from the attack of the 'dangerous virus'.