'Ghar barkat aayi': Munawar Faruqui welcomes first child with wife Mehzabeen, shares first pictures

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 17 winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen have become parents as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news with fans through an Instagram post.

On Friday, Munawar posted a series of pictures from the hospital, featuring his wife and the newborn, without revealing their faces.

Munawar Faruqui welcomes first child with wife Mehzabeen

For the caption, Munawar Faruqui wrote, "Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed Alhamdulillah, dua mein khaas yaad rakhe!" Take a look below:

Industry colleagues and fans congratulate the couple

Celebs and fans alike extended best wishes to Munawar and Mehzabeen Faruqui. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations bhai", while Jannat Zubair commented, "Mubarak bahut bahut". Meanwhile, celebrities like Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Medha Shankr, and Dia Mirza reacted to the post with a like.

So far, the Munawar's Instagram post has garnered over 656K likes and more than 11,000 comments.

About Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen's wedding

Munawar Faruqui got married to make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in May 2024, in a private wedding. The duo did not officially announced their wedding at that time.

Moreover, Munawar Faruqui, who appeared on TV realityshow Lock Upp, was previously married and has a son from that marriage. He continues to co-parent his child with his former wife.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Munawar Faruqui opens up about son's rare disease Kawasaki and difficulties in affording treatment